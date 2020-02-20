TANKERS are continuing to top up water supplies in the Monmouth area today, while the town's nearby treatment works remains out of action.

And three bottled water stations have been set up in the area to enable people who are still having problems with their supplies to get clean drinking water.

Welsh Water engineers have been able to get into Monmouth's previously cut-off Mayhill water treatment works, which was damaged having been flooded as a result of Storm Dennis earlier this week.

They are currently assessing the damage ahead of tryiong to get the works up and running again.

River levels around Monmouth are receding, some roads have re-opened, and flood warnings for the rivers Wye and Monnow have been removed – but hundreds of residents are still displaced and are coming to terms with the flood damage to their homes.

The video below, by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, shows helicopter footage of the extent of Storm Dennis flooding in the Monmouth area.

Our crews have been monitoring the aftermath of #StormDennis in the #Monmouth area from above, identifying properties affected 🚁👇 pic.twitter.com/oBhLJoehRb — South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) February 19, 2020

Monmouthshire County Council has declared the start of a "major recovery operation".

“Understanding the true extent of the damage and loss to our county will take some time but our teams are working to ensure we support those residents and businesses that have been impacted," said council leader Peter Fox.

"My heart goes out to all who have been affected by these devastating floods and I just wanted to thank our partner agencies and the public for all your efforts over the last few days.”

Welsh Water said an "extensive tanker operation" has kept fresh water supplies available for the vast majority of its customers.

There is no need for customers to boil their tap water, the firm added.

Residents without mains tap water can collect supplies from three bottled water stations set up in and around the town. They are at:

Monmouthshire Comprehensive School, in Dixon Road (NP25 3YT);

Redbrook Road, opposite Lidl’s car park entrance (NP25 3LY);

Trellech Primary School (NP25 4AX).

People who still have mains tap water have been asked not to visit these sites.

The Wye Bridge - connecting Monmouth to Wyesham - has been re-opened to traffic. Closures remain in place in Rockfield Road, Monmouth; Hadnock Road, Wyesham; and on the A466 between Wyesham and Redbrook.

The underpass beneath the A40 dual carriageway has also reopened, but the surface is extremely muddy, and the count ycouncil is advising people who use it to be very careful.

As of 9.30am, the River Wye at Monmouth is currently at 3.98 metres, and the Monnow is at 3.45 metres – a drop of more than three metres since the record-high river levels recorded there earlier this week.

Meanwhile, two Monmouthshire councillors have set up a community-led relief group for any residents who need support.

The group, called Monmouthshire Residents Affected By Flooding, is offering support in the way of clothing, food and toys.

It can be contacted on Twitter (@Monflooding) or via email at lisa4@gmail.com