A GROUP has been created by a Risca woman on social media to help those affected by the floods caused by Storm Dennis.

Dana Hobday, 29, from Ty-Sign, has created a Facebook group to help those across south Wales affected by the floods, after seeing several posts from people wanting to donate unused items such as clothes, furniture, and cooking equipment.

The group has around 280 members but most are those looking to give away items, and Ms Hobday hopes to spread the word among people who may be in need after being affected by the flooding.

“We want to help more people”, she said.

Flooding at the River Wye

South Wales Fire and Rescue carrying out a rescue this week. Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue

One man has even posted in the group offering to supply and fit flooring for free for those who have found themselves uninsured.

MORE NEWS:

She also added that everyone has been “amazingly generous and supportive” and has thanked them for all the support.

To join the group please go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/2954522061278331/