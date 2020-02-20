POLICE made two arrests and caught 78 people speeding on Wednesday, during a crackdown on metal theft and other trade offences.

Officers were out on patrol, directing vans and lorries to sites in Abercarn and eastern Newport, where Gwent Police gave the vehicles a thorough going-over.

They were looking for traffic offences and evidence of any other illegal activity, as well as signs of stolen metal.

“These operations, although primarily in place to target metal theft, can identify a wide range of offences whilst raising awareness of police activity in the area," Chief Inspector Martyn Smith said. "Metal theft can be really disruptive to travel and communication, and have a huge impact on economy and communities."

Ch Insp Smith said scrap metal theft became more popular among criminals when there was a rise in the trade price of metals.

The financial rewards for such criminals, he added, "could be quite high".

Scrap dealers had a legal responsibility to make sure the metal they traded was not stolen, he said.

"They shouldn't be taking any cash payments – it should all be done through bank transfers, they need to make sure all their documentation is correct," he said.

"They should be asking questions about where that metal is coming from. Sometimes criminals burn wiring to get the plastic off and expose the copper. The people they're dealing with should be registered customers."

The chief inspector said metal thieves could be opportunists but also well-organised and "audacious".

"White vans have turned up with BT Openreach stencilled on the side, and in broad daylight [the thieves] have dug up the side of a road and stolen a load of cabling," he said. "The public just thinks they're working for BT but in fact it's been a well-planned criminal operation."

At the two sites, the police stopped and searched 46 vehicles, which were also inspected by British Transport Police, BT Openreach, Natural Resources Wales, customs officers from HMRC, and trading standards investigators from the local authorities.

The main aim of the operation was to catch metal thieves and people without waste disposal licences. Police reported one person for scrap metal collection offences and recovered a large amount of copper wire that had been stolen from BT.

But the day proved even more fruitful for catching other offenders.

Gwent Police arrested two people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class-A drugs, and one person on suspicion of drug-driving.

They also caught 78 drivers speeding, seized a vehicle for having no insurance, and reported drivers for seatbelt, MOT, and tyre offences.