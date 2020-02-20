ANOTHER 204 homes have been given the green light at the Glan Llyn development in Llanwern, Newport.

St Modwen Homes will build a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes on the Stillwater site, in what is the third stage of housebuilding at Glan Llyn.

The new development will be surrounded by 80 acres of open space, including parks and three lakes.

“Following the success of our previous phases at Glan Llyn, we are thrilled to launch Stillwater and bring even more homes to our Llanwern development," Dave Smith, managing director at St Modwen Homes, said. "Glan Llyn is truly a wonderful development with plenty to do and see in its surrounding areas."

Buyers are able to visit the firm's sales centre at Glan Llyn from Saturday, February 22, and register interest in the new Stillwater homes.