A NEW teaching unit could be created in Caerphilly county borough for the education of vulnerable pupils who cannot attend a mainstream or specialised school.

‘Cwmpawd’ would become Caerphilly council’s provision for education otherwise than at school (EOTAS).

EOTAS provides education for children with social, emotional behavioural, medical issues who, without its provision, cannot access suitable provision.

Currently, the system for EOTAS is not centralised and the cost and quality can vary drastically.

In the new approach, students would be referred to Cwmpawd and would then be assessed by a panel, which would include representatives from mainstream schools, to increase the probability of progress and potential re-integration.

The panel would identify the appropriate pathway and intervention required

A report says: “There will be access to an appropriate behaviour curriculum and relevant therapies, as well as continued involvement in enrichment activities.

“As often as possible, pupils will be reintegrated into mainstream provision.

“It will be important to forge strong working relationships with all partners and to extend support to families.”

The Cwmpawd hub would be the centre for vulnerable learners.

The building would have classrooms, working spaces, intervention and calm rooms.

Facilities will include dedicated staff areas for both relaxation and professional learning, a library for students and facilities for both families and the community to share the work the young people are doing.

There would also be specialist expressive arts and digital media suites.

All students would be transported to and from the hub.

Other provision at Cwmpawd includes a key stage two and three learning centre, the Innovative project where young people can learn new skills, and the hive which provides support for children with high levels of anxiety.

The report will be considered by the council’s education scrutiny committee next Monday, February 24.