GWENT Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Newport on Monday, February 17.

The incident took place sometime between 7pm and 7.15pm. It’s alleged the male victim was riding his bike along Clifton Road towards Stow Hill.

As he passed Gem park opposite the Cathedral, he was approached by three men who asked him for a cigarette. When he stopped, he was punched to the face, then kicked and punched on the floor.

His bike - a black and lime green Voodoo mountain bike - was stolen during the incident.

Officers are investigating and are asking for information from anyone who may have seen the incident take place, of if anyone knows where this bike may be.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting Log 498 17/2/20 or you can send a direct message via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.