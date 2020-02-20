A GROUP of residents have raised concerns after plans were approved for a new detached house in Osbaston.

The application, which was approved on February 4 despite 60 objections, proposes a detached two-storey house in the garden of a property in the village's Beaufort Road.

Residents have said the property will set a precedent of infill, and that Monmouthshire County Council has not “kept pace” by implementing appropriate infrastructure to accommodate the plans.

The group is meeting regularly and is preparing documents to try to get the plans reconsidered.

Alastair Ray, who lives in Beaufort Road, said: “Monmouth Town Council unanimously rejected this proposal twice because it did not meet guidelines on issues such as respecting the character of the area, the built heritage, and environmental assets.

“That has huge implications not just for Osbaston but for the garden-rich areas in towns such as Chepstow and Abergavenny.”

Another resident, who has lived in the road for 30 years and wished to remain anonymous, raised concerns over traffic and safety on the road.

“We are concerned that it will be open season for developers if this can go ahead," he said.

“The road is a single track and has not had any improvements to prepare it for these developments.

“Cars will have to pull in on the pavement to let each other past.”

At the planning meeting on February 4, residents said not enough time was given to voice objections, with some suggesting that only four minutes was allowed before objectors were cut off.

At the meeting, town and county councillor Richard Roden said: “Monmouth Town Council planning committee met to discuss the application and noted that a week before our meeting to discuss it, county council planning had made a recommendation to approve the proposed development.

“It also feels as if the process has been rushed. We normally have 21 days in which to respond, and in this case only 14 days.”

In response, a county council spokesman said: “Monmouthshire County Council planning seeks to ensure positive engagement with communities and values the contribution of Monmouth Town Council in the planning application decision making process.

“The planning application was submitted to the council in June 2019 and the town council were consulted on the proposals as normal, the town council recommended that the application should be refused.

“Planning officers subsequently worked with the applicant to amend the scheme to address the concerns of the town council and residents.

“The amended scheme reduced the scale of the development. We provided the amended plans to the town council and residents for further comment prior to the planning committee meeting.

“The town council's views on the proposed development were fully considered by the planning committee when considering the proposals.”