THE A466 south of Monmouth has been re-opened following storm damage.
Monmouthshire County Council said Redbrook Road had re-opened shortly after 2pm today.
The road had been closed due to the effects of Storm Dennis, which has caused widespread flooding and felled trees since striking South East Wales on Sunday.
