THIS month, these six criminals were handed jail sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to drink-driving.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Michael Simpson

Tattooed knifeman Michael Simpson was jailed for a year after he terrorised his victim.

The defendant, aged 40, of Zion Place, Ebbw Vale, admitted threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article.

The shocking incident happened in the Blaenau Gwent town last September.

Edward William Johns

Edward William Johns was jailed for eight months after he was caught drink-driving at more than twice the legal limit and for being at the wheel whilst disqualified.

The 31-year-old, of Greystones Crescent, Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny, committed the offences at Cwmcarvan, between Monmouth and Usk, on February 2.

Johns, who admitted the charges, was also banned from driving for two years and four months.

Mahamadou Drammeh

Creeper burglar Mahamadou Drammeh terrified an elderly couple as he raided their Newport home in the evening while they were sat in their living room.

The homeless Spanish national was high on cannabis when he wandered into their house by opening the front door before he locked it behind him.

The 22-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for 10 months.

Paul Jones

Mark White

Paul Jones made £55,000 in five months by trafficking cannabis in a racket he was involved in with his partner in crime Mark White.

The pair masterminded a “sophisticated and large-scale conspiracy” to supply the drug.

Jones, aged 38, of Tegfan, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, and White, aged 34, of Shingrig Road, Nelson, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

They were each jailed for three years at Newport Crown Court.

Kestutis Butkus

Cannabis farmer Kestutis Butkus was in charge of a “professional” drugs operation and was caught after he was stopped by police using false number plates on his car.

This led them to a house in Wolseley Street in the Pill area of Newport where they found a crop with a potential street value of nearly £45,000.

The 35-year-old Lithuanian was jailed for two years and eight months.