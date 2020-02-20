HOME secretary Priti Patel has announced government plans to introduce a “points-based” post-Brexit immigration system.

The salary threshold for skilled workers wanting to come to the UK would be no less than £25,600 – any less and they won’t be issued a visa.

But the government did say that threshold would be as low as £20,480 for people in specific shortage occupations.

This currently includes nursing, civil engineering, psychology and classical ballet dancing – or those with PhDs relevant to specific jobs.

A 10-page brieif document oulined this new policy. It stated that UK borders will be closed to 'non-skilled' workers.

Here is a list of jobs deemed ‘non-skilled’ because they are below the £25,600 threshold.

1. Carer - £17,728

The average salary for a carer is £17,728, according to glassdoor, a job-search website.

There is currently a shortage of social carers in the UK, with one in every 11 posts unfilled.

If you’re a carer, hospitality worker, call centre worker or just earn less than 26k a year doesn’t mean you are a low skilled worker. You are an underpaid worker. Massive difference. You do not need an education to be high skilled! — Corrine 🌸🖤 (@Corrriine) February 20, 2020

2. Radiograher - £23,032

Radiographers use x-ray and ultrasound machines, as well as other forms of imaging technology to look inside a patient’s body and find out what’s causing their illness.

The starting salary for a radiographer in the NHS is £23,032.

3. Paramedics - £24,214

The starting salary for paramedics in the NHS is £24,214.

A selection of what paramedics do:

resuscitate and stabilise patients

use high-tech equipment, such as a defibrillator

apply spinal and traction splints

administer intravenous drips, drugs and oxygen.

4. Waiter, waitresses, hospitality - £21,000

The average salary for those working in hospitality is £21,00, according to jobs search website Total Jobs.

The ‘low skilled’ job categorisation is detached from reality. By far and away the toughest jobs I’ve had were in hospitality. On your feet for 12 hours doing split shifts, dealing with really challenging customers, constantly multitasking, the list could go on. It takes skill. — Miriam Brett (@MiriamBrett) February 20, 2020

5. Construction worker - £22,344

The base average pay for construction workers in the UK is £22,344, according to jobs search website glassdoor.

6. Midwife – £23,023

The starting salary for a midwife in the NHS is £23,023.

A midwife’s responsibilities:

monitor and examine women during pregnancy

develop, assess and evaluate individual programmes of care

provide full antenatal care, including screening tests in the hospital, community and the home

identify high risk pregnancies and make referrals to doctors and other medical specialists

arrange and provide parenting and health education

provide counselling and advice before and after screening and tests

offer support and advice following events such as miscarriage, termination, stillbirth, neonatal abnormality and neonatal death

supervise and assist mothers in labour, monitoring the condition of the foetus and applying knowledge of drugs and pain management

7. Marketing - £18,000

Starting salaries for marketing executives can range between £18,000 -£22,000 according to Graduate Prospects, a website for graduates looking for jobs.

8. Journalist – £19,950

The starting salary for a journalist in the UK varies, but jobs salary checker PayScale estimate the average to be £19,950.