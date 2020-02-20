WATER supplies in the Monmouth area could be disrupted into next week, after flooding damaged the treatment works in the town.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water is warning that it may be "early next week" before the works - in the town's flood-hit Mayhill area - is "back up to speed and ready to supply water as normal".

Staff managed to get into the works, cut off for almost two days, earlier today, and are assessing and beginning to repair the damage.

Meanwhile, Welsh Water's fleet of more than 40 tankers continues to pump water into the system in and around Monmouth and has been able to keep supplies running for the vast majority of its customers.

"We are making every effort to maintain this in the coming hours and days, while we get the works up and running," says a Welsh Water statement.

"Some customers in Monmouth have been asking our colleagues in the area if they need to boil their tap water: our answer is no. We’re providing bottled water as a precaution in case supply is interrupted and for a small number of customers without water."

Three bottled water stations have been set up - open from 8am-8pm - at

• Monmouthshire Comprehensive School – Dixon Road - NP25 3YT

• Redbrook Road (opposite Lidl’s car park entrance) - NP25 3LY

• Trellech Primary School - NP25 4AX

People who still have a water supply are being asked not to use these sites, as priority is being given to those with intermittent or no supply.

For more information, visit www.dwrcymru.com