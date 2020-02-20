URGENT action is required to support schools in Newport following teacher strikes earlier this month, say Conservative councillors - but the Labour-controlled council's leader insists that such support is provided.

And the leader of Newport’s Conservative Group Cllr Matthew Evans said the council's cabinet member for education’s position has become ‘untenable’.

He has written city council leader Cllr Jane Mudd demanding she "get a grip of the situation”.

He said recent strike action at Caerleon Comprehensive and Llanwern High Schools shows that teachers and staff have lost confidence in the council to deal with their understandable concerns.

“Your cabinet member for education Cllr Gail Giles didn’t even meet them when they came to the civic centre. The Conservative Group believe this is the last straw and her position has become untenable, and you need somebody to get a grip of the situation.”

But Cllr Mudd, insists that the council continues to ensure “the most appropriate support” is in place for schools.

“It is extremely disappointing that the opposition group are using schools to try to make political capital,” she said.

“Through the years of austerity, the council has tried to protect primary and secondary schools as much as possible and they have been spared some of the drastic reductions in funding seen in other areas.”

An investment of £10.4 million in schools is proposed in next year’s budget, including £4.6m from Welsh Government which was not ring-fenced for schools.

This also includes £1.4m more of council money than previously proposed, following an improved settlement.

In a letter dated January 30, the Newport Association of Primary Headteachers wrote to the council’s cabinet urging that funding for schools is prioritised.

“We are now at the point where school surpluses are completely eroded, having propped up budgets during these years of austerity,” the letter said.

“We are now facing the real prospect of failing to deliver our pupils’ full educational entitlement, we are likely to be operating our schools with safety inadequately addressed and we will be teaching within buildings that are falling apart around us in classrooms that are crying out for decoration.”

Conservative councillor Joan Watkins, shadow spokeswoman for education, said teachers had gone on strike “because of their serious concerns as to how they may keep delivering a high quality education to their students.”

Councillor Mudd said the council delegates funding “on an equitable basis” using the school funding formula, but that schools have a responsibility to manage and balance their budgets and “sometimes have to make difficult decisions.”

“As a council, we have expressed our concern at the impact the strike action may be having on pupils and their education as well as on their families,” she added.