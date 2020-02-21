THE FAMILY of popular Newport musician Cavan Grogan paid tribute to him, describing him as “an inspiration.”

Cavan Grogan, of Crazy Cavan 'n' the Rhythm Rockers, died on February 15 aged 70.

Mr Grogan’s son Joe said his father was his “best friend in the entire world.”

“There is no single story I can narrow it down to. Every day there would be something that would inspire you or make you laugh or both.

“I was in absolute awe of him as a performer and as a father for being such a unique, selfless, gentle giant of a man.

“He encouraged me, even until his last days to always do what I love.

“He was my inspiration in everything I do and my best friend in the entire world.

“His love of music affected our whole family, a lot of us Grogans are musicians as a result of his influence and all of us have a big love of music.”

Crazy Cavan 'n' the Rhythm Rockers. Picture: Joe Grogan

Mr Grogan had three children - Lee, Lucy and Joe - three grandchildren, Niamh, Sam and Lachlann, and left behind his brothers Bryan, Colin, Lloyd and Pat.

Crazy Cavan 'n' the Rhythm Rockers originally formed in 1964 under the name of Count Dracula and the Vampires. The band originally featured Cavan Grogan on vocals, Lyndon Needs on lead guitar, Terry Walley on rhythm guitar, and Gerald Bishop on drums.

In 1968, joined by Brian Thomas (piano) and Don Kinsella (bass), they changed their name to The Sundogs, and in 1973, after drummer Mike Coffey replaced Gerald Bishop, they took the name Crazy Cavan 'n' the Rhythm Rockers.

Cavan Grogan performing with Crazy Cavan 'n' the Rhythm Rockers. Picture: Joe Grogan

The band played across Europe, formed its own record label - Crazy Rhythm Records - and even featured in the 1980 film Blue Suede Shoes.

They continued to play clubs and festivals all over Europe almost every weekend, and their last gig was on January 18 at the Annual Rockers Reunion in Reading, where the band had closed the show for more than 35 years.

Cavan Grogan. Picture: Joe Grogan

Joe Grogan played guitar with his father in the band's last five gigs due to Lyndon Needs' poor health. Mr Needs is now making a good recovery.

Mr Grogan's family said funeral details will be released online. Fans wanting to send a card or letter of condolence can email: louisecrazycavan@aol.com marking the subject as 'Cavan Card'.