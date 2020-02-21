CONTROVERSIAL plans for the trial of a one-way system in Usk's main street will be "fully reviewed", the town council has confirmed.

The trial plan is part of engineering company ARUP Consultancy’s “masterplan” to improve the town, which they revealed at a public meeting in January after the culmination of a year-long research project on the town’s people and services.

But in a project meeting yesterday, plans to reconsider the proposed changes to Bridge Street were confirmed.

Besides plans for the one-way system, ARUP proposes bringing in parking charges at the town’s main car parks in Maryport Street, and setting a speed limit of 20mph to dissuade commuters from going through Usk via the A472.

Residents at the meeting agreed that making the town’s main street a one-way system would move traffic elsewhere, increasing bottlenecks in smaller roads.

“It was clear at the exhibition and through subsequent feedback that whilst most agree that the town centre environment needs improving as part of a wider plan, there is a great deal of concern for the one-way system trial," reads a statement released on Usk Town Council’s Facebook page.

“As such, the group decided that the section that included this proposal be fully reviewed.

“Consultants ARUP will now be asked to revisit this part of the masterplan to give further consideration to other options that would improve the town centre.

READ MORE:

“In addition, the project group will establish a stakeholder forum with representatives from the councils, residents, and businesses to examine the options in greater detail taking into account traffic orders, car parking capacity and active travel.”

The council also confirmed that parts of the plan which were more popular with residents, such as improving pedestrian links in Twyn Square, have already been put to the Welsh Government as part of a request for grant funding.

Bridge Street in Usk has been at the forefront of the debate in recent weeks.

Tony Kear, former Mayor of Usk and resident for more than 50 years, said after the January meeting that the plans for Bridge Street put a stain on “what was otherwise a good report”.

And following the decision to review the proposal, he added: “The plan for Bridge Street was always a monumental misjudgement and it as a shame that so much time has been spent at public meetings talking about this poor idea, rather than focusing on the good aspects of the plan that can genuinely help Usk.

“Residents’ feelings towards the one-way trial were exemplified with the large level of objections at the public meeting and the 800 signatures on a petition to get this plan stopped.”