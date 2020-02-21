A NEWPORT cobbler was on cue to provide a charity fund raising item for St David’s Hospice Care before he retired - a snooker cue signed by stars at the recent Wales Open.

Kelvin Reddicliffe, who recently retired from Timpson’s in Austin Friars, after 50 years service, has built up an enviable list of star-studded contacts over the years - many of whom have donated items to sell for charity.

Mr Reddicliffe's latest and the last donation as manager of the shoe repairs business is a snooker cue signed by no fewer than 23 stars at the 2019 Betway UK Snooker Championship including Jimmy White, John Higgins and Ken Doherty, winner Shaun Murphy, and runner-up Kyren Wilson.

Mr Reddicliffe, who has raised many thousands of pounds for hospice over the years, said: “I was thrilled to be have the signed snooker cue donated to me by Wales snooker ref Paul Collier.

"The cue has 23 signatures including those of the winner of the Wales Open, Shaun Murphy and runner up, Kyren Wilson, so hopefully that’ll increase its value.

“It’s the last donation for St David’s Hospice Care as manager at Timpson’s but won’t be the last ever, as I plan to carry on with my charity fundraising in retirement.”

Tania Ansell, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We’ve had all sorts of amazing signed items from Kelvin over the years bit I think this marvellous signed snooker cue is a first.

"Hopefully with the keen interest in snooker and the recent Welsh Open, the cue will help to pot a fair amount for us through its sale.”

The snooker cue comes with a solid case and a signed certificate of authentication signed by Paul Collier.

For more details about bidding on the cue, you can contact St David’s Hospice Care on 01633 851051.