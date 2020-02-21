A NEW film dramatising the true story of a Welsh barmaid and group of friends who trained a racehorse will be released in April, it has been announced.

The story of a 23-member Blackwood racehorse syndicate and their horse, Dream Alliance, captured the imagination of Hollywood and been made into a film titled Dream Horse, starring Oscar-nominated actress Toni Collette as bartender Jane Vokes - who came up with the idea of breeding the horse.

Having successfully bred and raced pigeons and greyhounds, Mrs Vokes, together with her husband Brian, bought the mare Rewball for £350 and bred Dream Alliance. The horse spent the first 11 months of his life on their allotment and went on to win the 2009 Welsh National by three-quarters of a length, ridden by Tom O’Brien.

The newly released poster for the upcoming film Dream Horse

Dream Horse premiered at the Sundance Festival last month, and will be released worldwide on Friday, April 17.

Dream Alliance with owner Jan Vokes and her husband Brian