POLICE have warned residents to remain vigilant following a spate of "high-value" burglaries in broad daylight in the Caerphilly area.

The burglaries all took place in the daytime, and the stolen items were mainly valuables such as jewellery and watches.

The burglaries took place at homes in:

Sword Hill on February 19.

St Cenydd Road on February 7.

Cae Marchog on January 24.

Van Road on January 13.

Heol Tyddyn on September 25, 2019.

Inspector Gavin Clifton, of Gwent Police, said: “These five burglaries were all high value and carried out in broad daylight. At this time, we can’t rule out that they are linked.

"I urge residents to keep their homes secure at all times; lock all windows and doors and ensure items of high value are not left in sight. If possible keep them in a safe or bank.

"Also, remember to remove items from view in any vehicles.

"Please remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activity in your street.”

Anyone with information that could assist police in relation to these incidents should call Gwent Police 101. In an emergency always call 999.