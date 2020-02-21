BUSINESSES in Newport and Torfaen took part in a 'Meet Your Neighbour' networking event earlier this month to encourage closer trading relationships between the two neighbouring counties.

The event, created and hosted by Torfaen Economy and Enterprise and Newport Economic Development, was held at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, February 4.

More than 100 business people from across a wide range of sectors took advantage of the free opportunity to introduce their businesses to each other over both informal and facilitated networking.

READ MORE:

This was the second Meet Your Business Neighbour event hosted by Torfaen Economy and Enterprise, following a successful initiative with Blaenau Gwent in 2019.

Cllr Richard Clark, deputy leader and executive member for economy, skills and regeneration at Torfaen Council, said: “Providing opportunities to help forge business relationships across county boundaries is a truly positive step towards strengthening our local economy.

“I am sure that successful joint initiatives like these will help build and capitalise on the energy and commitment businesses in this part of south east Wales have.”

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “This was an excellent event with an amazing turn-out and it was lovely to meet so many people representing our brilliant businesses in Newport and Torfaen.

“Working in collaboration with our neighbours, and introducing businesses to each other, makes perfect sense as we all share the same ambition to help employers flourish, boost the local economy and improve job prospects for our residents.”