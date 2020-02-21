A LANE is closed in both directions on the M48 Severn Bridge due to strong winds.
The lane closures have been put in place to ensure drivers' safety - in case vehicles get blown in to adjacent lanes.
A speed limit of 40mph is also in place.
READ MORE:
- 'It came right through like a river' - popular farm park facing year-long closure after flood.
- Speeding on Chepstow Road in Newport is key concern for residents, say police and council.
- Green light for 204 new homes at lakeside development in Newport.
The measures are in place between Junction 1 A403 (Aust) and Junction 2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow).
Although a repeat of the previous weeks' devastation is not forecast, the weather is already having an impact across Gwent this weekend.
Tomorrow's Chepstow Races fixture has been abandoned following a course inspection this morning, all sports matches on Newport council pitches have been postponed, and Newport Parkrun has been called off.