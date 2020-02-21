A LANE is closed in both directions on the M48 Severn Bridge due to strong winds.

The lane closures have been put in place to ensure drivers' safety - in case vehicles get blown in to adjacent lanes.

A speed limit of 40mph is also in place.

The measures are in place between Junction 1 A403 (Aust) and Junction 2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow).

Although a repeat of the previous weeks' devastation is not forecast, the weather is already having an impact across Gwent this weekend.

Tomorrow's Chepstow Races fixture has been abandoned following a course inspection this morning, all sports matches on Newport council pitches have been postponed, and Newport Parkrun has been called off.