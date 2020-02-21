A TEACHER from Monmouthshire celebrated being part of the first ever cohort of graduates to complete the Awards for Training and Higher Education (ATHE) Level 4 Teaching Online course at the Quality in Teaching Learning Awards last week.

The evening at the Shard in London was hosted by online education provider Wey Education, and Wey’s ambassador – Olympic medallist Colin Jackson.

Sarah Farr, teacher trainer at Wey Education, was commended for her performance throughout the new online course, which she graduated from in October.

The qualification is aimed at educators who want to boost their development and understand the skills to teach in online environments.

Ms Farr said: “It was a wonderful evening. The qualification has not only provided me with me new skills, but with a greater insight into pupils’ learning experiences.”

Jacqueline Daniell, chief executive of Wey Education, added: “We are proud of the achievements of our teachers who have taken part, and I am delighted we have been able to gather a variety of people together for the evening to recognise the benefits that online teaching presents.”