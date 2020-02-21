GWENT rock band Manic Street Preachers have donated £3,000 to a flood-relief fund.

The Pontypridd flooding relief page was set up by Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones to help those affected by Storm Dennis, which left hundreds of homes in South Wales underwater.

The fund's initial target was £5,000, but on Friday donations had exceeded £23,500 - with 23 days left to go.

The band, which was formed in Blackwood, made the £3,000 contribution on Thursday along with other famous names.

Donations of £500 were also listed under the names of Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure and her partner Jonny Owen, while a pledge of the same amount was listed under the name of former Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

The Pontypridd fund is running alongside a similar campaign set up by actor Michael Sheen, who was born in Newport and grew up in South Wales.

The Frost/Nixon star's fundraiser also doubled its target of £10,000 within a day of being launched.