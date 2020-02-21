PRINCE Charles visited Newport this morning to officially open a state-of-the-art train factory.

His Royal Highness toured the CAF factory in Llanwern, meeting workers and company officials and getting in the driver's seat of one of the trains; before making a speech and unveiling a commemorative plaque.

He was also presented with a model train, which he said would "amuse my grandchildren enormously".

On a grey and blustery day in Newport, Prince Charles and his entourage arrived by car and were greeted by Brigadier Robert Aitken, who introduced the Prince of Wales to Newport East's MP, Jessica Morden; AM John Griffiths, Newport council's leader Jane Mudd and chief executive Sheila Davies, Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly, and Dame Claire Clancy, the high sheriff of Gwent.

He then met CAF officials, including company president Andrés Arizkorreta, and was given a tour of the huge hangar in which the firm constructs and fits out trains for use around the UK.

Spanish firm CAF (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles) currently employs around 220 people in Newport, where diesel trains are produced for companies like West Midlands Metro and Wales and Borders.

Prince Charles meets CAF workers at the firm's train factory in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Prince Charles was clearly impressed by the work ethic of the engineers and fitters he met on the factory floor – and, to laughs, also praised workers for their immaculate facial hair.

"Having had a brief opportunity [to see the factory], I’ve discovered that most people seem to be taking part in a beard-growing competition, as far as I could make out, while also trying to thread miles and miles of complicated cabling through these carriages," the prince said. "I'm full of admiration for all those of you who play such an important part in ensuring that all these trains work so well and that everything comes together at the right time."

The prince said it was "really encouraging that a Spanish company has decided to invest so heavily in this part of Wales".

He added: "I hope this new facility has great success."

Prince Charles also had the chance to sit in the driver's seat in one of the finished trains.

Prince Charles inspects the cabin in a CAF train, with (L-R) Matthew Bourne, Darren Cumner, and Andres Arizkorreta. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

He was shown around the cabin by test base supervisor Matt Bourne, who said afterwards: "It was a pleasure to meet Prince Charles. He was interested in the supply chain and where all the components came from. I hope he enjoyed the visit."

Mr Arizkorreta congratulated his workers at the site, saying: "Newport has vast potential and it is my hope that we will build high speed trains here in Wales in the near future.

"Our people are our core, and I am delighted that we have built a strong team in Newport and continue to grow our numbers."

Prince Charles chats to workers during the royal visit to the CAF factory in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Prince Charles will also meet with flood victims in Pontypridd today. His other royal engagements on the trip include stops at the Aston Martin factory in St Athan, the British Airways maintenance centre at Cardiff Airport, and the Marie Curie Hospice in Penarth.

