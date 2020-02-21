RESIDENTS and businesses in Caerphilly affected by recent flooding are set to receive financial help from the council.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has announced residents affected by Storm Dennis will receive £500, while businesses are eligible for £1,000.

The council has set aside an initial £250,000 to help with the ongoing clean-up following the storms in the past couple of weeks.

The council says it is aware of 110 properties and 15 businesses affected by the flooding.

Leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden said: “I have agreed that we will set aside an initial sum of £250,000 to support all those directly affected by flooding and to assist with the ongoing clean-up operation across the county borough.

“We know the location of most of the properties affected, so we will be making contact to arrange payment as a matter of urgency. We are also conscious that there may be other properties that we may not be aware of, so I would encourage those to come forward so that we can assess their case.

“In addition, the council will be assisting with the cleaning of affected properties. The council is also providing a free collection service to assist in the disposal of any carpets and furniture damaged by the flood water.

“Finally, we are signposting as many people as possible to existing schemes such as Welsh Government’s Discretionary Assistance Fund.”

The leader of Caerphilly’s Plaid Cymru group Cllr Colin Mann welcomed the move and added: “It’s good we can match the funding by other local councils in the area.”