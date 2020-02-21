A QUAD bike was stolen in Abergavenny overnight between Wednesday, February 19, and the following day.
The bike, described as a green Yamaha 750 quad bike with a front two hitch and handlebar light fitted, was stolen from a property in the Coldbrook area of Abergavenny.
Information can be reported to police via 101, quoting log number 145 of February 20.
