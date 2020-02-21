TWO brothers, who both study at Monmouth School for Boys, have reached the finals of a prestigious national computer science competition.

Robin and Kit Skailes had a memorable day in the finals of the UK Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge at the University of Oxford last week.

Kit, 14, reached the finals after competing against 22,722 students in the first round of the seniors age group (14–16).

MORE NEWS:

And sixteen-year-old Robin was among 7,085 students in the first stage of the elite (16–18) section.

The first stage was held in school and students had to solve as many problems as possible in an allotted time.

Robin and Kit were among the highest achieving students in the first round nationally and were presented with their certificates at a ceremony at Hertford College, Oxford.

Kit received his certificate from Peter Millican, Professor of Philosophy at the college, while Eljakim Schrijvers, from the international Bebras organisation, gave Robin his award.

The UK Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge is an annual problem-solving contest inspired by topics in computer science, and is designed to make computers and computational thinking exciting.