A YELLOW weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Sunday - and it could mean more flooding.

The whole of Gwent is set to see heavy rainfall from Sunday morning through to midnight.

The warning comes as towns across south Wales are still reeling from the devastating affects of Storm Dennis .

Persistent rainfall on already waterlogged grounds could cause more flooding.

An area of rain is expected to move from west to east across the UK and "may be especially persistent over mid and south Wales", the Met Office said.

This area "contains catchments which are saturated and highly sensitive to further rainfall".

The Met Office says “flooding of a few homes and businesses” is possible.

They also said bus and train journeys may be affected.

The warning comes into effect at 3am on Sunday and lasts until 11pm.

Between 20 to 40mm of rain is likely to fall, with the higher grounds seeing between 50 to 60mm.

The local authorities in Gwent the warning covers: