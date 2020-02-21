POLICE are looking for a man who has breached his licence conditions after being jailed for aggravated assault.

Jay Jones, 19, was released from prison on November 18, 2019.

Jones, from the Caerphilly area, received a one year sentence for aggravated assault at Newport Crown Court on May 23, 2019.

Since being released from prison, he has breached his licence conditions, police say.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Due to the fact that Jay Jones, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison."

If you have any information please call 101 quoting log 151 13/02/20 or you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.