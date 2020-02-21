NEWBRIDGE artist Pat Killian is in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend’s heavyweight rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Mr Killian was at the first fight, when the two heavyweights squared off at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, in December 2018 - where the bout ended in a draw.

Ahead of the rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Mr Killian has been exhibiting his work - including one piece that has been signed by both fighters.

“I wanted to capture parts from that first fight – Fury’s mocking of Wilder, but also Wilder’s shot that floored Tyson that he somehow got up from,” said Mr Killian.

“Some people say I’m favouring Wilder with it because he’s knocking Fury down, but everyone who saw the fight knows what happened, and that’s what I tried to capture.”

(Pat Killian with boxing journalist Gareth A. Davies in Las Vegas ahead of Wilder v Fury II. Picture: Pat Killian.)

Mr Killian said he came up with the ideas for the painting by watching back the previous fight and pausing it at some of the most important moments.

The images on the paintings were based on stills from the fight.

(A signed Pat Killian piece on show ahead of Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury. Picture: Pat Killian.)

And on Friday, Mr Killian painted live at a Mike Tyson signing event at the MGM Grand.

(Pat Killian painting live ahead of the Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury rematch. Picture: Pat Killian.)

Mr Killian exhibits his work all over the world, and in December travelled to Saudi Arabia ahead of the World Heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz.

The artist is an ambassador for the Amelia-Mae Foundation, which supports families affected by neuroblastoma, and sold 15 limited edition copies of his work signed by Tyson Fury to raise money for the children’s cancer charity.