A FOOD bank in Newport has been "overwhelmed by the generosity" of a local comprehensive school.

Pupils at St Joseph's RC High School raised £500 for Newport Foodbank and collected a "mountain" of food to be donated to people in need this winter.

“This really is a great example of the community coming together to support those living alongside them who are struggling," Jon Slocombe, the food bank's manager, said.

The school's donations are a welcome boost to Newport Foodbank, which last year had more people referred to it than ever before.

The food bank, supported by the Trussell Trust charity, gave out emergency food parcels to 3,840 people last year, of whom 1,441 were children.

Earlier this week, Mr Slocombe met a group of Year 7 pupils at St Joseph's. Some said their friends had used the foodbank, which made them understand the difference their donations could make to individual lives.

One boy said that he was happy to take part in the school's fundraising activities because he knew “it would be going to a good cause”.

The school's assistant headteacher, Tim Nunn, said he was "amazed" to find out pupils had raised £560 on top of their generous food donations.

In response, Mr Slocombe said: "We are simply overwhelmed by the generosity of the staff and students at St Joseph’s High School, and would like to thank everyone who got involved.

"We see people in desperate need in our local community, and this is no small contribution towards helping those who are on our doorstep and unable to feed themselves."