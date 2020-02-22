FOR Love Your Pet Day 2020, we asked you to send in pictures of your pets.

In return, we have whittled down just under 100 entries to a top five.

In all honesty, it hasn't been easy.

If you're four-legged friend isn't included, we're sorry! That doesn't mean they aren't cute (all of them certainly are).

So, in no particular order, here are Gwent's cutest pooches.

Petee Sims sent in this picture of his dog "being a bat".

Dash, the Minature Dachshund.

Lyndsey Stone sent in this picture of Dash.

"He is nine weeks old and an absolute dream!"

Rolo

This picture of Rolo was sent in by owner Lisa Andrews.

"This is rolo enjoying his frisbee at the park!"

Frankie

This picture was sent in by Ruby Harcombe.

"Our beautiful goldendoodle puppy, Frankie."

Suzie

This picture was sent in by Celine Millard.

Suzie is a six-month-old Golden Cocker Spaniel.

And an honourable mention goes to Jelly the Jug.

The picture was sent in by Kate Collings

"My dog Jelly the Jug, she is 6 years old and my 5 year old sons best friend!"

