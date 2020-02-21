TO CELEBRATE St David's Day, Cadw is offering visitors the chance to see some of Wales' most popular historical sites for free.

From castles to abbeys and industrial heritage sites, 16 Cadw properties that normally charge for admission can be visited for free on Sunday, March 1, with tickets now available.

Sites which can be visited include Wales’ largest fortress, Caerphilly Castle, with its iconic leaning tower, to Blaenavon Ironworks, Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths, Chepstow Castle and Tintern Abbey.

Minister for culture, tourism and sport, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: “Cadw is committed to making Wales’ heritage accessible to everyone and offering free entry on St David’s Day is a fantastic way to do so – all while celebrating our patron saint.

(L-R: Caerphilly Castle, Chepstow Castle and Blaenavon Ironworks)

“I hope this opportunity will encourage local people and visitors alike to discover the wonder of Welsh heritage on St David’s Day – and beyond. After all, what better time to get outdoors and explore Wales’ historic sites than during Wales’ 2020 Year of Outdoors?”

Cadw members will receive 20 per cent off purchases at Cadw gift shops over the St David’s Day weekend, as well as a 20 per cent discount on membership which offers unlimited access to over 100 historical sites from as little as £1.50 a month.

Reserve your free tickets at https://www.cadwmembership.service.gov.wales/events/

For more information on the heritage sites visit https://cadw.gov.wales/visit/places-to-visit/find-a-place-to-visit