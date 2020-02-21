POLICE are looking to locate Joshua Haycock in "connection with a breach of restraining order".

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are appealing for information to locate 22-year-old Joshua Haycock.

"Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a breach of a restraining order.

"He has links to Cwmbran, Pontypool and Newport."

(Have you seen Joshua Haycock? Picture: Gwent Police)

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 1900358622 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.