FOR Love Your Pet Day 2020, we asked you to send in pictures of your pets.

In return, we have whittled down just under 100 entries to a top five.

In all honesty, it hasn't been easy.

If you're four-legged friend isn't included, we're sorry! That doesn't mean they aren't cute (all of them certainly are).

So, in no particular order, here are Gwent's cutest cats.

This adorable picture was sent in by Michelle Francis.

"First evening of having mittens in our lives."

Frida

This picture of Frida was sent in by Sophie Williams.

"This is our purrrfect girl Frida! She’s a beautiful 10-month-old kitten who loves to play! Our fluffy girl is a softy who enjoys cuddles."

Sega

This picture was sent in by Rhiannon Hyde.

Tinkerbell and Teddy

This photo of Tinkerbell and Teddy was sent in by Shelly Whiting.

"My Favourite Photo Tinkerbell (Mom) & Teddy her baby boy."

Charlie

This photo of Charlie was sent in by Bethany Williams.

And an honourable mention for Harvey and Donna.

Martin O'Connor sent in this picture.

"Our international cats. Harvey on left from NZ, Donna on the right from Australia. Both now living happily in Wales."

