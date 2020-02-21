CONCERNS have been raised about a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour in Usk - and details have been passed to the police.

A statement posted to social media by Usk Town Council last week said: “(The council) is saddened and concerned about some anti-social behaviour from teenagers around Usk, particularly in the Owain Glyndawr Field and the Usk children’s park.

“There have been reports of young people making a general nuisance of themselves, shouting loudly, urinating against fences and smashing bottles on the ground.

MORE NEWS:

Prince Charles visits Newport for CAF train factory opening

Manic Street Preachers donate £3,000 to Michael Sheen's flood relief appeal

Newport woman died after battle with alcohol, inquest finds

“The police have been notified and will be patrolling this area.

“As it is half term next week the council would be grateful if parents can remind their teenagers that the park is also used by young children and to be respectful of this and neighbouring homes.”

One resident said she had taken her children to Usk children’s park but left quickly after a group of youths began “abusing the play area and playing loud music”, while others said they had heard youths loudly using bad language in the park.

Any incidents of anti-social behaviour can be reported to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.