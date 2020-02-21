TWO students at Coleg Gwent won a competition which will see their work displayed across Gwent.

Fred Aston and Euan White won first prize in a competition set by the Gwent Care Career Pathway (GCCP) - a partnership initiative that supports the development, qualification and recruitment of Health and Social Care workers in Gwent.

Members of the GCCP wanted to create a unique logo to brand the project, and given that Coleg Gwent is a key partner, decided to hold a competition with the design learners based at the college’s Pontypool campus.

The learners were provided with a brief and students asked to submit logo ideas, which were then voted on by project leads.

The winning logo and banner designs are now set to be used as branding for public facing events, resources and social media pages.

Chris Hooper, facilitation and engagement officer of the Gwent Regional Partnership Team said: “Working with Coleg Gwent and their students has really added value to this innovative partnership.

“We have been able to tap into the skills and talents of students in ways we did not envisage when we originally began this project.”

Katie Fairfax, Art lecturer at Coleg Gwent, said: “As much as possible we aim to complete our assignments on our Art and Media courses as a live brief which enables the learners to gain real life experience working for a client and develop skills, negotiating and redesigning a concept to meet the needs of the client.

“We are all extremely proud of Fred and Euan for their hard work designing the logo concept for GCCP, and grateful for this fantastic opportunity for the students to complete a live brief for this Gwent wide initiative.”