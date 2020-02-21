A CHILDREN’S charity is appealing for people to take part in its annual fundraising Great Welsh Walk.

The Noah’s Ark Charity raises funds to support the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales.

The Great Welsh Walk is a seven day walking challenge starting in Machynlleth on Saturday, May 16, and finishing in Cardiff Bay.

Each day of the Great Welsh Walk is a challenge within itself with a marked beginning and end point, giving people the opportunity to take part for a day, the whole week or anything in between.

“It’s the most challenging thing I have ever done but I did meet some terrific people along the way,” said Peter Davies, from Cwmbran, who took part in 2019.

“Everyone was like-minded and shared the passion for raising money for the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales.

“It was fantastic and I’d encourage anyone who’s interested to sign up in an instant.”

For more information, visit noahsarkcharity.org