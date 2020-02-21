LOUISE Redknapp has announced she will perform at Cardiff's Tramshed on Saturday, March 14, as part of her Heavy Love tour.

The 90s pop icon is on tour promoting her new album - also called Heavy Love - with the tour kicking off in Southampton.

She will perform songs from the new album plus a selection of her greatest hits.

“Making this new album has been a real emotional and honest process for me. I love performing live and touring and I can’t wait to take the new album on tour and perform all these new songs for everyone,” she said.

Louise rose to fame as one quarter of pop super group Eternal, the first girl band ever to sell over one million copies of an album with their 1993 debut Always and Forever.

For tickets head to http://tramshedcardiff.com/