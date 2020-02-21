THE MAIN road into Ebbw Vale will be closed over the weekend.

The A4046 Cwm to Aberbeeg road will remain closed over the weekend, Blaenau Gwent County Council has confirmed.

Cracks in the road closed the A4046 on Tuesday, February 18 and prior to that, it was closed due to a landslip following the devastation wrought by Storm Dennis.

And the road hasn't been open all week.

Further testing by structural engineers will take place on Monday - but in the meantime, the road remains closed.

A spokesman for the council said: "The safety of the public remains a priority and the A4046 Cwm to Aberbeeg road will remain closed over the weekend.

"Further testing is scheduled to take place on Monday.

"Following this, we will be able to advise further on when the road may re-open. Please continue to use an alternative route, and we will update in due course.

Recommended diversionary routes are signposted."

Those wanting to drive into Ebbw Vale face having to loop around through Brynmawr which has been gridlocked daily because of the Heads of Valley roadworks.

Train services into Ebbw Vale are now operating normally, however.

The Cardiff - Ebbw Vale line had been closed for most of the week because of a landslip, but has since reopened.