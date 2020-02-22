NEWPORT East AM John Griffiths visited the Budweiser Brewing Group in Magor earlier this month to meet apprentices taking their first steps into the industry.

The apprentices, aged between 17 and 21, are participating in a Technical Services apprenticeship run by the American beer giant, developing their brewing and engineering skills over a four-year period.

The visit formed part of the brewery’s activities around Apprenticeship Week Cymru – a Business Wales-led celebration of apprentices and their employers across the country.

Mr Griffiths' visit to the brewery gave the apprentices an opportunity to demonstrate their roles in action, while also discussing the learning opportunities afforded to them through the apprenticeship scheme.

Lloyd Manship, brewery manager at Magor, came through as an apprentice over 20 years ago, and explained his joy at the numbers still following the same path.

“I started my career as an apprentice at this brewery in 1999, so I can vouch first-hand for how valuable this programme is,” he said.

“But it’s even more important for John to be able to hear about the experiences of today’s apprentices, from the work they do to the difference the role has made in their lives.”

After the day, Mr Griffiths spoke about the brewery’s students.

“I was really impressed by the apprentices I met and enjoyed hearing more about the skills they are learning,” he said.

“Their ambitions and what their apprenticeship means to them is fantastic. I wish them all the best as they progress in their careers.”

Budweiser Brewing Group’s Magor brewery first opened its doors in 1979 – the same year as the company’s first apprenticeship programme.

Today, it is home to more than 375 employees brewing more than 930 million pints each year, across fifteen of the nation’s most loved beer brands.