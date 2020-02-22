A VALLEYS wrestler is swapping Spandex for walking boots as he prepares to climbing Wales’ largest mountain.

Brynmawr’s Gavin Watkins – who performs under the stage name Flash Morgan Webster - will be joined by his partner Jordan and her father Paul as they make the trek up Snowdon on Wednesday, March 11.

The trio will be taking on the challenge to raise money for Hospice of the Valleys, a team who have been prominent in Mr Watkins’ life during his grandfather’s decade-long battle with cancer and in the period after his death.

“We’ve been going for walks as regularly as we can, and Paul suggested climbing Snowdon and to do it for charity," he said. "The first thing that came to mind was Hospice of the Valleys because of the care they gave my grandad and our family.

“We struggled after my grandad’s death and Hospice of the Valleys were there to help point us in the direction of support.”

Mr Watkins said his grandad had been a vital father-figure after his father left when he was young, and he recalls many fun-filled times of visiting his grandparents with his younger brother.

He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and fought the disease for a decade.

“He was lucky that for the most part, it was non-aggressive and laid dormant for most of the time," said Mr Watkins. "But in the last year it got worse and that’s when Hospice of the Valleys got involved.”

The former NXT:UK tag-team champion, who, alongside tag-team partner Mark Andrews, became the first Welsh wrestlers to win a WWE title after defeating champions The Grizzled Young Veterans James Drake and Zack Gibson and fellow competitors Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus at NXT:UK Takeover Cardiff in August, is relishing the challenge.

Gavin Watkins also known as Flash Morgan Webster (c) celebrating winning the NXT:UK tag-team titles with team-mate Mark Andrews and becoming the first Welsh wrestlers to win a WWE title. Picture: WWE

“As an athlete, I’m always looking for new challenges," he said. "It is going to be a challenge but I’m looking forward to it.

“We’re hoping to reach the peak in two and a half hours although people have said that it can take three to four hours.”

Mr Watkins has a JustGiving page set up where he is just over halfway to his £500 target and is also auctioning off various items of memorabilia from throughout his career on the indy circuit and in WWE with all proceeds going to Hospice of the Valleys.