A MAN is set to go on trial accused of harassment and causing actual bodily harm.
Phillip Evans, aged 36, of Glan-y-Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly, denied the charges at Newport Crown Court.
The offences were allegedly committed between July and September last year.
Evans represented himself and Gareth James represented the prosecution.
Judge Richard Williams set a trial date of June 2, and the defendant was granted conditional bail.
