A ROUND-UP of cases recently heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RICHARD SMART, aged 52, of Prescoed Prison, was jailed for four months after he admitted absconding from the jail last month.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

JUMAGUL AHMADZI, aged 24, of Canon Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted stealing a tips jar from Coffee #1, committing a public order offence and the criminal damage of a coffee machine at Sainsbury’s and a Gwent Police van.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

MORE NEWS

IOAN JAMES PHILLIPS, aged 26, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted assault by beating in Rhymney.

He was also made the subject of an 18-month restraining order and has to pay £50 compensation to his victim as well as £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

OMAR SHARIFF ISMAIL BARTON, aged 18, of Blenheim Road, Penylan, Cardiff, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in Monmouthshire.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

HUW ROGER JONES, aged 31, of Grays Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to two phones in Llanhilleth.

He must pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

CARRIE WATKINS, aged 37, of Llwyncelyn Terrace, Nelson, Caerphilly was fined £276 after pleading guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

RYAN WATKINS, aged 28, of High Street, Blaina, was fined £200 after he admitted assault by beating and criminal damage.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

STEVEN WRATTEN, aged 36, of Usk Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was fined £283 after he admitted assault by beating.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, aged 29, of Prince's Street, Abergavenny, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 12 months, for possessing an offensive weapon - a spanner - in public and driving without insurance.

He was also made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

Smith’s licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

He admitted both offences.

RAYMOND JOHN NIGEL NESSLING, aged 40, of Henry Wood Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Nessling’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.