FROM million-pound mansions to family homes with beautiful garden views, Newport has a selection of high-end properties currently on the market.
Here's a look inside some of Newport's most expensive homes.
Seven-bed country house, Catsash - £1,675,000
(The property has a swimming pool. Picture: Zoopla)
This seven-bedroom property is described as "one of Newport's premier mansions," by sellers Red Dragon Estates.
It boasts five en-suite bedrooms, 2.5 acres of grounds, four reception rooms, a marble entrance hall with a "grand" staircase, a leisure suite with a swimming pool, two cottages and a stable block.
(The marble staircase. Picture: Zoopla.)
And if that wasn't enough for you, it has far-reaching views of the Welsh countryside.
Given its close proximity to The Celtic Manor Resort and new ICC, the property could be turned into a hotel - subject to planning.
(The kitchen/dining area. Picture: Zoopla)
You can view the property here.
Family home, Ridgeway - £925,000
(The front entrance has a stone fountain. Picture: Zoopla.)
This five-bedroom property has been described as a "stunning family home" by sellers Crook and Blight.
The property is located in one of Newport's most sought-after locations and has "beautiful" rear views.
(The rear garden has "beautiful views". Picture: Zoopla.)
There are three reception rooms, a rear balcony and a stone fountain in the front garden.
There is also a full-size purpose built badminton court - which has the potential to be used as a studio, gym or office.
(The full-sized badminton court. Picture: Zoopla.)
(One of the lounges. Picture: Zoopla.)
You can view the property here.
Six-bedroom detached house, High Cross
(The property is within Bassaleg School catchment. Picture: Zoopla)
This "unique" property is "perfect for multi-generational living," say sellers Pinkmove.
The house, which is in catchment for Bassaleg School and High Cross Primary School, has four double bedrooms - all with an en-suite.
(A large living/lounge area. Picture: Zoopla.)
(The games room. Picture: Zoopla)
There is also a substantial living room, large kitchen/dining room, games room, cinema room and a one bedroom annex.
You can view the property here.
The five most expensive houses in Newport currently on the market: