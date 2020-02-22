FROM million-pound mansions to family homes with beautiful garden views, Newport has a selection of high-end properties currently on the market.

Here's a look inside some of Newport's most expensive homes.

Seven-bed country house, Catsash - £1,675,000

(The property has a swimming pool. Picture: Zoopla)

This seven-bedroom property is described as "one of Newport's premier mansions," by sellers Red Dragon Estates.

It boasts five en-suite bedrooms, 2.5 acres of grounds, four reception rooms, a marble entrance hall with a "grand" staircase, a leisure suite with a swimming pool, two cottages and a stable block.

(The marble staircase. Picture: Zoopla.)

And if that wasn't enough for you, it has far-reaching views of the Welsh countryside.

Given its close proximity to The Celtic Manor Resort and new ICC, the property could be turned into a hotel - subject to planning.

(The kitchen/dining area. Picture: Zoopla)

Family home, Ridgeway - £925,000

(The front entrance has a stone fountain. Picture: Zoopla.)

This five-bedroom property has been described as a "stunning family home" by sellers Crook and Blight.

The property is located in one of Newport's most sought-after locations and has "beautiful" rear views.

(The rear garden has "beautiful views". Picture: Zoopla.)

There are three reception rooms, a rear balcony and a stone fountain in the front garden.

There is also a full-size purpose built badminton court - which has the potential to be used as a studio, gym or office.

(The full-sized badminton court. Picture: Zoopla.)

(One of the lounges. Picture: Zoopla.)

Six-bedroom detached house, High Cross

(The property is within Bassaleg School catchment. Picture: Zoopla)

This "unique" property is "perfect for multi-generational living," say sellers Pinkmove.

The house, which is in catchment for Bassaleg School and High Cross Primary School, has four double bedrooms - all with an en-suite.

(A large living/lounge area. Picture: Zoopla.)

(The games room. Picture: Zoopla)

There is also a substantial living room, large kitchen/dining room, games room, cinema room and a one bedroom annex.

