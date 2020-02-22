THE best floral displays and gardens are being sought for the Wales in Bloom 2020 competition.
Communities around Gwent always put in a good showing in the annual contest, with Usk awarded gold in the large village category no less than 38 years in a row.
There are 18 categories for entry.
- Category 1 - City (Population 100,000+)
- Category 2 - Larger Town / Small City (Population 35,001 – 1000,000)
- Category 3 - Large Town (Population 12,001 – 35,000)
- Category 4 - Town (Population 6,001 – 12,000)
- Category 5 - Small Town (Population 2,501 – 6,000)
- Category 6 - Large Village (Population 1,001 – 2,500)
- Category 7 - Village (Population 1 – 1,000)
- Category 9 - Urban Community (Population 0-25,000) *
- Category 10 - Coastal up to 12,000 (Population 0 - 12,000)
- Category 11 - Coastal above 12,000 (Population 12,001 +)
- Category 12 - Hotels, Guest and Public Houses and Restaurants
- Category 12a – Frontage Only (Premises restricted to Floral Displays)
- Category 12b – Frontage and/or Grounds (Premises which, in addition to Floral Displays have sustainable planting, Trees and Landscaped areas)
Usk Town Centre ready for judging in 2014
- Category 13 Caravans Static or Touring, Camping & Holiday Home Sites
- Category 13a – Sites with under 100 units
- Category 13b – Sites with over 100 units
- Category 13c – Self Catering Holiday Accommodation
- Category 14 - City and Town Centre – radius of 1km from a known central point
- Category 15 - School Garden
- Category 16 - Health & Social Care Establishments
- Category 17 - Allotments
- Category 17a - 10 Plots and Under
- Category 17b - Over 10 Plots
- Category 18 Public Buildings
- It’s Your Neighbourhood
Wales in Bloom chairman Peter Barton-Price said: "Many have spent the Winter planning this year’s display and are looking forward to getting their hands dirty to make our towns, villages and cities a riot of colour throughout the summer.
"Over the years we have had some amazing community entries and I hope we have even more community groups entering the It’s Your Neighbourhood Scheme this year."
To find out more and to enter visit www.walesinbloom.org.uk