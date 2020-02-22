THE best floral displays and gardens are being sought for the Wales in Bloom 2020 competition.

Communities around Gwent always put in a good showing in the annual contest, with Usk awarded gold in the large village category no less than 38 years in a row.

There are 18 categories for entry.

Category 1 - City (Population 100,000+)

Category 2 - Larger Town / Small City (Population 35,001 – 1000,000)

Category 3 - Large Town (Population 12,001 – 35,000)

Category 4 - Town (Population 6,001 – 12,000)

Category 5 - Small Town (Population 2,501 – 6,000)

Category 6 - Large Village (Population 1,001 – 2,500)

Category 7 - Village (Population 1 – 1,000)

Category 9 - Urban Community (Population 0-25,000) *

Category 10 - Coastal up to 12,000 (Population 0 - 12,000)

Category 11 - Coastal above 12,000 (Population 12,001 +)

Category 12 - Hotels, Guest and Public Houses and Restaurants

Category 12a – Frontage Only (Premises restricted to Floral Displays)

Category 12b – Frontage and/or Grounds (Premises which, in addition to Floral Displays have sustainable planting, Trees and Landscaped areas)

Usk Town Centre ready for judging in 2014

Category 13 Caravans Static or Touring, Camping & Holiday Home Sites

Category 13a – Sites with under 100 units

Category 13b – Sites with over 100 units

Category 13c – Self Catering Holiday Accommodation

Category 14 - City and Town Centre – radius of 1km from a known central point

Category 15 - School Garden

Category 16 - Health & Social Care Establishments

Category 17 - Allotments

Category 17a - 10 Plots and Under

Category 17b - Over 10 Plots

Category 18 Public Buildings

It’s Your Neighbourhood

Wales in Bloom chairman Peter Barton-Price said: "Many have spent the Winter planning this year’s display and are looking forward to getting their hands dirty to make our towns, villages and cities a riot of colour throughout the summer.

"Over the years we have had some amazing community entries and I hope we have even more community groups entering the It’s Your Neighbourhood Scheme this year."

To find out more and to enter visit www.walesinbloom.org.uk