THE best floral displays and gardens are being sought for the Wales in Bloom 2020 competition.

Communities around Gwent always put in a good showing in the annual contest, with Usk awarded gold in the large village category no less than 38 years in a row.

There are 18 categories for entry.

  • Category 1 - City (Population 100,000+)
  • Category 2 - Larger Town / Small City (Population 35,001 – 1000,000)
  • Category 3 - Large Town (Population 12,001 – 35,000)
  • Category 4 - Town (Population 6,001 – 12,000)
  • Category 5 - Small Town (Population 2,501 – 6,000)
  • Category 6 - Large Village (Population 1,001 – 2,500)
  • Category 7 - Village (Population 1 – 1,000)
  • Category 9 - Urban Community (Population 0-25,000) *
  • Category 10 - Coastal up to 12,000 (Population 0 - 12,000)
  • Category 11 - Coastal above 12,000 (Population 12,001 +)
  • Category 12 - Hotels, Guest and Public Houses and Restaurants
  • Category 12a – Frontage Only (Premises restricted to Floral Displays)
  • Category 12b – Frontage and/or Grounds (Premises which, in addition to Floral Displays have sustainable planting, Trees and Landscaped areas)

South Wales Argus:

Usk Town Centre ready for judging in 2014

  • Category 13 Caravans Static or Touring, Camping & Holiday Home Sites
  • Category 13a – Sites with under 100 units
  • Category 13b – Sites with over 100 units
  • Category 13c – Self Catering Holiday Accommodation
  • Category 14 - City and Town Centre – radius of 1km from a known central point
  • Category 15 - School Garden
  • Category 16 - Health & Social Care Establishments
  • Category 17 - Allotments
  • Category 17a - 10 Plots and Under
  • Category 17b - Over 10 Plots
  • Category 18 Public Buildings
  • It’s Your Neighbourhood

Wales in Bloom chairman Peter Barton-Price said: "Many have spent the Winter planning this year’s display and are looking forward to getting their hands dirty to make our towns, villages and cities a riot of colour throughout the summer.

"Over the years we have had some amazing community entries and I hope we have even more community groups entering the It’s Your Neighbourhood Scheme this year."

To find out more and to enter visit www.walesinbloom.org.uk