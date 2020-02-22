ARE you interested in a loving lap cat?

Gwent Cats Protection is looking for a home for cuddly Clem.

This classy young five-year old lady is looking for a new home and owner to while away the hours with.

A sophisticated and well-mannered kitty, she loves to cuddle and has a very playful side.

The best part of her day is spent lounging, and if there is a lap to lay on, then this is your purrfect companion.

She can be homed with children, others cats and a cat-friendly dog.

If you would like to meet Clem, she will be available at Gwent Cats Protection's adoption event in Rhiwderin Community Centre on Sunday, February 23. Doors open at 1.30pm. No prior reservations are possible, so come early.

For more information call 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch