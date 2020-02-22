AMBITIOUS plans to create a play park for children and young people in Pantside in Newbridge officially became reality today following years of hard work by residents.

A £250,000 grant from the National Lottery's Big Lottery Fund has enabled the creation of the Pantside Woodland Park and Play Area - but the seeds of the project were sown several years ago when a community group was formed.

Three-year-old Haydn Ayres enjoying the new Woodland Park play area in Pantside, Newbridge

The rain stayed away from the opening ceremony, and dozens of children - from babies in arms to teenagers - were able to enjoy the three age-specific play areas which have been installed by specialist provider Playdale Playgrounds.

"This is a fantastic park, we're spending a lot of time here," said Steph Ayres, who lives with husband Matthew and sons Dylan, seven, and Haydn, three, in Pantside.

"The boys both really love it, and it's something we've needed here for a long time, because we've had to get in the car to go somewhere like this before."

Dylan Ayres, seven, on the swings with little brother Haydn at the Woodland Park play area in Pantside, Newbridge

The park boasts a playground for 0-6 year-olds, a junior play area, and a multi-use games area for such sports as football and basketball.

Newbridge ward councillor Gary Johnston, told the Argus of plans for a further phase of work at the park, to provide a picnic and barbecue area, and an outdoor auditorium and outdoor classroom.

"This is the result of seven or eight years of work, from when the Pantside Association of Residents and Tenants (PART) was formed," he said.

"Many people in Pantside have been involved in developing the idea for the park, securing the funding and helping see it through to what we have officially opened today.

"It's been a fantastic project and we're not finished yet. What we need now is for more people in Pantside to get involved because there is lots more to do."

Parents, children and dignitaries at the opening of the Woodland Park play area at Pantside, Newbridge

Islwyn MP Chris Evans remembers talking about the idea of a park with residents several years ago at a Christmas fair.

"It was just a dream then, but this park is brilliant example of how far you can go with hard work and dedication to a cause," he said.

"It's been a real community project and that has been its strength."

Islwyn AM Rhiannon Passmore, born in Pantside, said the community should be proud of the "fanatastic" park it has created.

The area's youth club, schools and church have been involved in the project too.