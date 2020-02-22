WORK to improve the environment by youngsters at a Gwent primary school wowed a government minister so much he has said he would like to meet them himself.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans recently met with UK business minister Kwasi Kwarteng to tell him about the eco committee at Waunfawr Primary School, which has been working hard to cut the schools' use of single-use plastics.

Mr Evans also highlighted the struggles that the school faced with trying to replace milk cartons with reusable glass bottles.

The Labour MP said: "I am hoping to get pupils from the school down to Parliament to meet the minister as soon as possible. It really does show how you can make a difference at any age.

"The commitment these young people show to the environment is commendable. I truly believe their perseverance in achieving their goals, despite numerous setbacks, will inspire many across the country."