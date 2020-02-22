ON Valentine’s Day joined forces with Friars Walk in Newport to find Gwent’s cutest couple.

And there is a lovely romantic prize on offer.

All you will have to do is send us in a picture of you and your partner with a short explanation of why you think you are that cute couple.

A panel of judges will then pick one lucky winner who will be treated to a romantic meal for two at Bistrot Pierre in Friars Walk and who will also receive two tickets to see a film of their choice at the nearby Cineworld cinema.

We've had a flood of entrants so far and here are four couples who put their name forward.

If you've submitted yourself but aren't included in the article, don't worry - that doesn't mean you haven't won.

There's still time to enter, too. (Details at the bottom of the article).

Dylan Evans and Kirstie Huggleston

Why should you be crowned Gwent's cutest couple?

"We think we should win because we have been together since we were 17, which is five years ago.

"We have experienced many milestones such as moving in together, finding our career paths and supporting one another with any challenge that faces us.

"We laugh, smile and cry together and always enjoy every single moment.

"We love date nights and haven’t been able to have many due to the cost of moving out and how busy we are with our jobs.

"But this is the perfect competition for us as it’s our perfect date and the opportunity to spend quality time together enjoying a good film and food."

Ben and Jeri Davies

Why should you be crowned Gwent's cutest couple?

"Met 18 years ago when he moved in two doors down.

"Best friends from day one.

"Lost touch for 7 years as we both moved away with partners of that time.

"Both moved back home after relationship breakdowns and got back in touch. It was like no time had passed. Best friends!

"Been together from May 20th 2014 and inseparable from that day on.

"Married May 21st 2019 and had a beautiful "reception" with our nearest and dearest at Bistrot Pierre (Friars walk) and would love to do it all over again."

Tiffany Dawes and Jonathan Dawes

Why should you win Gwent's cutest couple?

"We met when we were in school, just at the age of 15 (Tiffany) and 16 (Jonathan), starting going out on 17th January 2009 and have been together ever since, just over 11 years.

"We saved hard and bought our first house in April 2017, Jon then proposed 2 months later on Tiffany's birthday and we got married last year in June 2019 at Clearwell Castle.

"Our friends and family know how much we love each other as we are always so happy around each other and spend all of our time together.

"Even after 11 years, we look forward to seeing each other every day when we come home from work.

"We are looking forward to our next adventures and starting a family in the future.

"We feel proud of what we have achieved so far and so lucky that we have each other."

Sarah Hadigate and Mark Richards

Why should you be crowned Gwent's cutest couple?

"Sarah Hadigate and Mark Richards met via POF - a dating website - back in 2015.

"Since then they have become a live-together couple, engaged, and a couple going through heartache.

"Mark lost his dad back in October 2019, and has since been looking after his mother (with Sarah's help of course) as she is going through chemotherapy.

"They would love to win this prize and give themselves that chance to relax and get spoilt.

"They love each other so much, and hate having to deal with what they have in the last few months.

"This would be a welcome surprise for both of them, to help get through the next few months."

To enter all you hae to do is e mail your photograph, contact details and statement to james.alloway@localiq.co.uk before March 13.

Entrants must include:

Names of both partners;

Address, a contact telephone number, or email address;

A statement, no longer than 150 words, of why you think you and your partner should win.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18, living in Gwent.

Normal Argus competition rules apply.