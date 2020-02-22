FESTIVAL of Voice – Wales Millennium Centre’s flagship international arts festival – is returning to Cardiff Bay across the last weekend of October 2020 with a new format.

Across four days, audiences will be treated to a wealth of performances and events exploring everything the voice can do and how important it is to have one. They will have the option of buying day or full weekend wristbands, giving access to more than 60 performances in Wales Millennium Centre and Portland House.

Cate Le Bon will join this year’s festival as both a performer and a guest curator for part of the programme – bringing her own eclectic selection of voices from around the world.

The line-up – which will be announced in full in the summer – will include incredible live music, thought-provoking performance and inspirational talks.

Early Bird Weekend Passes for Festival of Voice 2020 are on sale now at wmc.org.uk/voice