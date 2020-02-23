A ROUND-UP of the recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JUMAGUL AHMADZI, 24, of Cannon Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted burglary at disability charity Scope’s shop in the city.

He stole a mobile phone, keys, charger and a scarf worth £500 during the raid on Monday, February 17.

The Afghan national was also ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

MARK VANCE SAMUELS, 43, of Tewksbury Walk, Newport, was fined £80, after he admitted outraging public decency by defecating in public in Newport city centre.

The offence was committed in High Street on Monday, February 17.

Samuels was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge by the city’s magistrates.

He must settle the total of £197 at the rate of £10 per fortnight.

RAYMOND SEAN OAKLEY, 35, of Ifton place, Newport, was jailed for 44 weeks after he admitted two counts of assault by beating of a woman in a “domestic” incident and three of assaulting police officers.

He must pay £500 compensation to his victims. The offences happened on February 12 and 17.

KELLY LOUISE HOWELLS, 37, of Itchen Road, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing chocolate and cheese from Sainsbury’s and items from Next.

She was also ordered to pay £179.75 in compensation.

OWEN JAMES GRAHAM, 24, of Cae Brynton Road, Newport, was fined £40 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Cambrian Road on January 19.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ABBIE LOUISE WILLIAMS, aged 32, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in compensations, costs and a surcharge after she admitted two counts of the theft of perfume from Debenhams.

LEE MICHAEL ORAM, 39, of Ebbw Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He must also pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

GLEN LEWIS, 31, of Bronllys Place, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was fined £90 for being drunk and disorderly in Newport’s High Street.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LOLITA LYNN CALLAGHAN, 38, of School Street, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, was handed a 12-month community order after she accepted being in breach of an order under the Dangerous Dogs Act and assaulting two police officers.

She was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement, has to observe a 12-week curfew and pay costs and a surcharge of £175.

MARIE ELIZABETH ABSOLON, 30, of Ty Mynydd, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She must pay £393 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM PERRY, 18, of Mountain View, Caerphilly, must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after he admitted burglary at the town’s Boots store.

He must pay £170 in costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD DEE PERRY, 40, of Acre Close, Caerphilly, must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement after he admitted burglary at the town’s Boots store.

He must pay £290 in fines, costs and a surcharge.